'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins calls Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts her 'mentors'

Lily Collins is garnering massive response for her stunning performance in much-loved Emily In Paris but the star recently expressed gratitude towards Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts.

The 32-year-old actor shared that the iconic actors have played a major role in polishing her on-screen skills.

During her conversation with Glamour Magazine, the Love, Rosie actor told revealed the people she takes as her ‘mentor’.

She said, “My first film was with Sandra Bullock, and she helped guide me through that experience.”

"And we stayed in touch, and she's just such a warm, wonderful spirit, who just really took me under her wing,” she reflected on working with the icon in The Blind Side in 2009.

Collins also added that working with Roberts in Mirror Mirror taught her a lot. “She's playing my evil queen, and yet she couldn't have been more warm - and helping me to understand and navigate a set," shared the actor.