 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Australia releases details of events to be held on Queen ELizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Australia releases details of events to be held on Queen ELizabeths Platinum Jubilee

Australia will join the United Kingdom and our Commonwealth family to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, said High Commissioner for Australia to the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued on Sunday he said, |We will honour Her Majesty’s 70 years of dedicated and immense service through a series of events and celebrations."

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II will become the first Australian Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

There will be many events and activities celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Australia and across the Commonwealth.

6 February 70th anniversary of the accession of The Queen

14 March Commonwealth Day

2 June The Queen’s Coronation Day (held in 1953)

2–5 June The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

13 June The Queen’s Birthday holiday (NSW; VIC; SA; TAS; ACT & NT)

26 September The Queen’s Birthday holiday (WA)

3 October The Queen’s Birthday holiday (QLD)

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber show their love for animals in amazing pic with donkey

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber show their love for animals in amazing pic with donkey
Queen and king test positive for Covid in Sweden

Queen and king test positive for Covid in Sweden

Rapper J $tash kills himself after murdering woman in front of her kids

Rapper J $tash kills himself after murdering woman in front of her kids

Meghan and Harry's friend slammed for targeting Kate Middleton's former aide

Meghan and Harry's friend slammed for targeting Kate Middleton's former aide

Hailey Bieber flaunts her street style in leggings and crewneck sweater

Hailey Bieber flaunts her street style in leggings and crewneck sweater
Prince Andrew: playboy prince to pariah

Prince Andrew: playboy prince to pariah
Ertugrul actress who played Ilbilge Hatun is expecting her first child

Ertugrul actress who played Ilbilge Hatun is expecting her first child

Jimmy Fallon says he tested positive for COVID, 'I was vaccinated & boostered'

Jimmy Fallon says he tested positive for COVID, 'I was vaccinated & boostered'
Jamie Dornan dubs 2021 'worst year of life': Here's Why

Jamie Dornan dubs 2021 'worst year of life': Here's Why
Ben Affleck says he heard worse pronunciations than Snoop Dogg name flub

Ben Affleck says he heard worse pronunciations than Snoop Dogg name flub
Kim Kardashian worried about Pete Davidson after Kanye West moves close

Kim Kardashian worried about Pete Davidson after Kanye West moves close
Prince Harry's memoir and Andrew's scandal can't harm the Queen's dignity

Prince Harry's memoir and Andrew's scandal can't harm the Queen's dignity

Latest

view all