Australia releases details of events to be held on Queen ELizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Australia will join the United Kingdom and our Commonwealth family to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, said High Commissioner for Australia to the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued on Sunday he said, |We will honour Her Majesty’s 70 years of dedicated and immense service through a series of events and celebrations."

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II will become the first Australian Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.



There will be many events and activities celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Australia and across the Commonwealth.



6 February 70th anniversary of the accession of The Queen

14 March Commonwealth Day

2 June The Queen’s Coronation Day (held in 1953)

2–5 June The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

13 June The Queen’s Birthday holiday (NSW; VIC; SA; TAS; ACT & NT)

26 September The Queen’s Birthday holiday (WA)

3 October The Queen’s Birthday holiday (QLD)