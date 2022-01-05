 
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Duchess Camilla to follow in Meghan Markle's footsteps, turn guest editor

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

After Meghan Markle and Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is the latest royal to serve as a guest editor of a magazine.

As per Country Life magazine, Camilla, the wife of Prince Charles, will feature as a guest editor for its July issue to mark her 75th birthday that month.

According to a press release sent out by the magazine on Tuesday, January 4, the special issue “will reflect The Duchess's love of horses and dogs — she has two rescue Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth, and is patron of Battersea Cats and Dogs' Home.”

"The edition will also focus on the work of The Duchess as patron of over 90 charities, from Barnardo's to The Royal School of Needlework and The Royal Society of Literature,” the magazine explained.

Camilla’s husband Charles, the heir to the throne, has previously served as a guest editor for Country Life twice before; once in November 2013 to mark his 65th birthday and once in 2018 on his 70th.

Meanwhile, Meghan guest-edited the British Vogue’s September issue in 2019. 

