Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Khloé Kardashian hopes for better year after Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Khloé Kardashian wants to start year on good note after Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama
Khloé Kardashian wants to start the year off right after her ex-boyfriend Triston Thompson requested an apology from her, cited People.

Earlier Triston, 30, confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was publically dating Kardashian.

In the midst of all of this, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wishes to move on from the drama in 2022 and focus on herself.

"She wants the new year to be different and wants to focus on her own happiness," Source tells People.

As for finding love again, the source continues, “She can't imagine dating right now but her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready”.

For unversed, Kardashian and Thompson share 3½-year-old daughter True. He also has a 5-year-old son, Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

