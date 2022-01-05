Cristiano Ronaldo reveals hidden truth about his romance with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his true feelings about pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, revealing he enjoys the most in romance with her longtime partner.



Manchester United superstar has claimed that his most impressive goalscoring feat to date pales in comparison to a romance with his model girlfriend Georgina.



Speaking on ITV’s Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan, the footballer revealed that his stunning strike against Juventus doesn’t match his experience with Rodriguez between the sheets.



“No, not [when compared] with my Geo, no!” the footballer told former Good Morning Britain co-host Morgan."

He said: "I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals, but I hadn't done this."



Ronaldo ended his five-year-long relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk in 2015 and began dating Georgina in 2016.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Spanish model Rodriguez welcomed their first child, Alana Martina, in 2017 and the couple announced last October that they are now expecting twins.

Both the Red Devils legend and her model girlfriend raise Alana alongside Ronaldo’s three other children: Cristiano Jr and twins Eva and Mateo.

The renowned footballer also revealed his favourite strike came in the 2018 Champions League, with the United forward producing a sublime overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus.

"I thought, ‘Finally I had scored a bicycle [kick], the beautiful jumping. The way I had done against [Gianluigi] Buffon, against Juventus, in the Champions League. It was a beautiful goal."



Ronaldo also opened up on his wedding plans with her ladylove, saying he wants to tie the knot with 27-year-old Rodriguez and told the Tv presenter that it’s his “mum’s dream” to see him married.

Gushing over Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted: “It’s great. She’s my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me.”