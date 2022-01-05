Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle have something in common regarding their legal battle

Meghan Markle, who is set to receive $1.36 in damages from a UK's newspaper after successfully winning her privacy case, has something in common with singer Taylor Swift's — she also got $1 following a victory in different case.

The Duchess of Sussex is not the first lady to receive this amount as the renowned singer Taylor Swift also received symbolic $1 payout after a radio deejay groped her during a photo opportunity in 2017.



Meghan and Taylor Swift's legal battles were less about a financial figure and more about what their victory represented.



In a statement on Dec 2 following the ruling, the Duchess of Sussex said, "This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right."



Prince Harry's sweetheart added: "While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create."



Taylor Swift received a $1 payout after a radio deejay groped her during a photo op. David Mueller sued Swift claiming she falsely accused him of groping her. He sought up to $3 million in damages, according to People.

However, the news paper will pay an unspecified sum for the separate case of infringing Meghan's copyright by publishing parts of the five-page letter she wrote to her father shortly after her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

