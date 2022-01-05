Khloe Kardashian's sweet family members standing with her after Tristan Thompson's paternity test report

 
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

American TV personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian has received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker amid a challenging time in her life.

Khloe's sweet family members are standing with her during a difficult phase of her life after a paternity test has confirmed Tristan Thompson fathered a child outside of their relationship.

Ignoring her ex, the 37-year-old reality star shared a snap of the beautiful blooms on Instagram Wednesday morning and thanked the Poosh blogger for the thoughtful gift.

'My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash I love you,' she wrote across the image with a pink double heart emoji.

On Monday, Thompson revealed that a paternity test confirmed he was the father of Nichols' newborn, whose name has not been revealed.

'Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,' Thompson confessed in an excerpt on his Instagram Story.

Additionally, he added an apology to Kardashian, writing: 'You don't deserve this.' The admission posted to Instagram marked the first time the Sacramento Kings player has publicly acknowledged he's now a father of three.

Khloe Kardashian reportedly 'can't imagine dating right now' after learning Tristan secretly fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols during their relationship.

