Khloe Kardashian's sweet family members standing with her after Tristan Thompson's paternity test report

American TV personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian has received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker amid a challenging time in her life.

Khloe's sweet family members are standing with her during a difficult phase of her life after a paternity test has confirmed Tristan Thompson fathered a child outside of their relationship.



Ignoring her ex, the 37-year-old reality star shared a snap of the beautiful blooms on Instagram Wednesday morning and thanked the Poosh blogger for the thoughtful gift.



'My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash I love you,' she wrote across the image with a pink double heart emoji.

On Monday, Thompson revealed that a paternity test confirmed he was the father of Nichols' newborn, whose name has not been revealed.



'Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,' Thompson confessed in an excerpt on his Instagram Story.



Additionally, he added an apology to Kardashian, writing: 'You don't deserve this.' The admission posted to Instagram marked the first time the Sacramento Kings player has publicly acknowledged he's now a father of three.

Khloe Kardashian reportedly 'can't imagine dating right now' after learning Tristan secretly fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols during their relationship.

