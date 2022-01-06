Cardi B says her 4-month-old son has already started talking: 'I'm not exaggerating'

American rapper Cardi B often treats fans with some great moments from her life on social media, notably joyful times with her kids; daughter Kulture and son whom she shares with husband Offset.

On Wednesday, the WAP rapper turned to her Instagram handle and excitingly shared news of her 4-month-old son who has already started talking.

"I'm not exaggerating, this baby is talking," Cardi said.

She went on to say, "Yesterday, I was like 'You love Mommy? Yeah? '" the mom of two shared. "Then I asked him again. 'You love Mommy?' And he replied back 'Yeah! '"

She also revealed that her husband witnessed the baby’s first significant milestone.

Beaming with pride, the 29-year-old rapper said that’s not the only word baby has mastered. She also added that while watching Cocomelon he said "hello", which was repeated in the show.

"I don't know if that's like the pandemic thing. I don't know if this is normal," Cardi said.

Earlier Cardi B posted a glimpse of her morning with kids that has taken the internet by storm.