 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B says her 4-month-old son has already started talking: 'I'm not exaggerating'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Cardi B says her 4-month-old son has already started talking: Im not exaggerating
Cardi B says her 4-month-old son has already started talking: 'I'm not exaggerating'

American rapper Cardi B often treats fans with some great moments from her life on social media, notably joyful times with her kids; daughter Kulture and son whom she shares with husband Offset.

On Wednesday, the WAP rapper turned to her Instagram handle and excitingly shared news of her 4-month-old son who has already started talking.

"I'm not exaggerating, this baby is talking," Cardi said.

She went on to say, "Yesterday, I was like 'You love Mommy? Yeah? '" the mom of two shared. "Then I asked him again. 'You love Mommy?' And he replied back 'Yeah! '"

She also revealed that her husband witnessed the baby’s first significant milestone.

Beaming with pride, the 29-year-old rapper said that’s not the only word baby has mastered. She also added that while watching Cocomelon he said "hello", which was repeated in the show.

"I don't know if that's like the pandemic thing. I don't know if this is normal," Cardi said.

Earlier Cardi B posted a glimpse of her morning with kids that has taken the internet by storm.

More From Entertainment:

French 'Emily in Paris' star says her countrymen have no sense of humour

French 'Emily in Paris' star says her countrymen have no sense of humour
Rocker Eddie Van Halen’s last words revealed

Rocker Eddie Van Halen’s last words revealed
Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella 2022
Teen Queen Elizabeth takes to the stage in royal throwback up for auction

Teen Queen Elizabeth takes to the stage in royal throwback up for auction
Kanye West date Julia Fox played Barbie to Pete Davidson's Ken: Photos

Kanye West date Julia Fox played Barbie to Pete Davidson's Ken: Photos
Kanye West sees other women as ‘distraction’ from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West sees other women as ‘distraction’ from Kim Kardashian
BTS’ U.S activities called off amid Grammy Awards postponement

BTS’ U.S activities called off amid Grammy Awards postponement
Selena Gomez 'not afraid' to reach the 30 mark: 'Love growing up'

Selena Gomez 'not afraid' to reach the 30 mark: 'Love growing up'
Kanye West making Kim Kardashian 2.0 out of Julia Fox

Kanye West making Kim Kardashian 2.0 out of Julia Fox
Betty White will be laid to rest in a private funeral, confirms her rep

Betty White will be laid to rest in a private funeral, confirms her rep
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance to Bahamas: See photos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance to Bahamas: See photos
Ed Sheeran planning to bring daughter Lyra on tour in decked out campervan

Ed Sheeran planning to bring daughter Lyra on tour in decked out campervan

Latest

view all