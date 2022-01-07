 
entertainment
Friday Jan 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s pals reveal true nature of ‘future Queen consort’: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Kate Middleton’s close pals recently weighed in on the Duchess’ personal struggles as well as triumphs within the spotlight, all while being a “natural introvert.”

A close pal of Kate Middleton brought this claim to light during one of their candid interviews with Express UK.

The pal started it all off by issuing a clarification about’s Kate’s abilities as a future Queen Consort ad admitted that she is “very much a future Queen in the making,” but, at the same time “struggles to mix with world leaders such as the Bidens’ because she’s a natural introvert.”

Not only that, “She still finds it quite challenging to mix with those sorts of players, the Biden’s, because she's a natural introvert. But she's really growing into the role.”

The pal also admitted, “Public speaking is not something that she relishes doing, at all. She's not a put yourself out there, extroverted type of person, it's just not who she is.”

Before concluding the friend also admitted, “But she knows it's an important way for her to make a positive contribution and there are some times that you need to get out there and speak for things you believe in."

