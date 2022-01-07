Jennifer Aniston remembers Peter Bogdanovich

Jennifer Aniston on Thursday paid tribute to Peter Bogdanovich, who died at the age of 82.

Taking to Instagram, the "Friends" actress shared multiple pictures with Peter and wrote, "Remembering Peter Bogdanovich. Grateful for his presence and for the laughter."

Peter was the director of 1970s black-and-white classics like “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon..”

According to Associated Press, Bogdanovich died early Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles, said his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich. She said he died of natural causes.

Born in Kingston, New York, in 1939, Bogdanovich started out as an actor, a film journalist and critic, working as a film programmer at the Museum of Modern Art, where through a series of retrospectives and monographs, he endeared himself to a host of old guard filmmakers including Orson Welles, Howard Hawks and John Ford. He regaled them with knowledge of their films, took lessons for his own and kept their conversations for future books.

