 
entertainment
Friday Jan 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston remembers Peter Bogdanovich

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Jennifer Aniston remembers Peter Bogdanovich

Jennifer Aniston on Thursday paid tribute to Peter Bogdanovich, who died at the age of 82.

Taking to Instagram, the "Friends" actress shared  multiple pictures with Peter and wrote, "Remembering Peter Bogdanovich. Grateful for his presence and for the laughter."

Jennifer Aniston remembers Peter Bogdanovich

 Peter was the director of 1970s black-and-white classics like “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon..”

According to Associated Press, Bogdanovich died early Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles, said his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich. She said he died of natural causes. 

Born in Kingston, New York, in 1939, Bogdanovich started out as an actor, a film journalist and critic, working as a film programmer at the Museum of Modern Art, where through a series of retrospectives and monographs, he endeared himself to a host of old guard filmmakers including Orson Welles, Howard Hawks and John Ford. He regaled them with knowledge of their films, took lessons for his own and kept their conversations for future books.

More From Entertainment:

Latest article about Prince Charles's coronation sparks interesting debate

Latest article about Prince Charles's coronation sparks interesting debate

Tree named after Leonardo DiCaprio

Tree named after Leonardo DiCaprio

Does Queen Elizabeth know what her son Prince Andrew is attempting to do?

Does Queen Elizabeth know what her son Prince Andrew is attempting to do?
Reason why Meghan Markle agreed on £1 in damages after privacy case

Reason why Meghan Markle agreed on £1 in damages after privacy case
Prince William ‘shockingly reacted’ to Prince Harry ‘unleashing’ Pandora’s box

Prince William ‘shockingly reacted’ to Prince Harry ‘unleashing’ Pandora’s box
Queen may give key role to talented Kate Middleton amid ongoing crisis

Queen may give key role to talented Kate Middleton amid ongoing crisis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for the Platinum Jubilee: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for the Platinum Jubilee: report
Kate Middleton’s pals reveal true nature of ‘future Queen consort’: report

Kate Middleton’s pals reveal true nature of ‘future Queen consort’: report
Prince Andrew trying to ‘pay his way’ out of the Virginia Guiffre case: report

Prince Andrew trying to ‘pay his way’ out of the Virginia Guiffre case: report
Prince William ‘snubbed’ Harry at unveiling because ‘he wasn’t having it’

Prince William ‘snubbed’ Harry at unveiling because ‘he wasn’t having it’
Meghan King shares sweet note about love after split from Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens

Meghan King shares sweet note about love after split from Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘under pressure’ following 2020 Archewell figures

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘under pressure’ following 2020 Archewell figures

Latest

view all