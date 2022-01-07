 
Friday Jan 07 2022
Lady Gaga receives iconic award at PSIFF 2022

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Lady Gaga has extended gratitude to Palm Springs International Film Awards for the iconic award, she received for her performance in the House of Gucci.

Taking to Instagram, the Rain on Me singer shared a sweet selfie with the trophy and wrote, “Thank you so much to the #palmspringsfilmawards for the Icon Award.”

She further said, “I dedicate this to all the beautiful communities who have come together for years to support a shared vision for kindness and bravery in the art of life.

“We deconstructed iconography with a repetition of images that were broken— many individuals, and not just singular stories, but many stories of the lives of real people who deserve love and liberation. My icon is a mirror. My icon is you”, Lady Gaga concluded.

The Film Awards took place in-person on January 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 17, 2022.

