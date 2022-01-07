Commemorative 50p coin for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee revealed

The commemorative coin made specifically for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations has finally been unearthed.



The coin has been revealed in celebration for the seven decades of reign Queen Elizabeth has served in Britain.

The equestrian image will feature on the ‘heads’ side of the Royal Mint's new 50p as well as a traditional £5 crown.

The ‘tails’ side of the coin will include the number 70.

It has been designed by artist John Bergdahl and will be the first collectable piece that aims to celebrate the royal event.

Royal Mint's Clare Maclennan claimed, “Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee coins are enduring pieces of art that will be collected, cherished and passed down for generations.”

The Royal Mint Museum Historian Chris Barker explained the intention for the coin and admitted, “The Queen's legacy on coins stretches the length of her momentous reign, with The Royal Mint striking five definitive portraits of Her Majesty on official UK coin and celebrating previous Jubilees.”

“The 1977 Silver Jubilee crown was the first major UK commemorative coin produced at The Royal Mint's Llantrisant home after the minting in London ceased in 1975.”

“Roughly thirty-seven million coins were produced at that time, and thousands were gifted to children across the UK as a memento of the occasion.”

“Today's launch marks another significant milestone, and The Royal Mint plays a proud part in the nationwide celebrations.”