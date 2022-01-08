 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan hints at targeting Harry and Meghan as he gets new job

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Piers Morgan hints at targeting Harry and Meghan as he gets new job

 High-profile television personality Piers Morgan is launching his weekly column at The Sun.

"Narcissistic celebrities, hypocritical politicians, virtue-signalling junior members of the Royal family... your worst nightmare I'm afraid. I'm back!," he said on Twitter.

According to another announcement,  He’ll be back on air later this year on Talk TV,  a forthcoming British television channel operated by Rupert Murdoch's News UK, Fox Nation, an American subscription video streaming service and SkyNews Australia. 

Morgan, a former presenter on CNN, last year accused Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of damaging the royal family and seeking publicity on their own terms without accepting the responsibility and scrutiny that come with their position. 

Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV after his long-running criticism of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan reached a crescendo over the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid mocks Keanu Reeves's Matrix films?

Bella Hadid mocks Keanu Reeves's Matrix films?

What's in store for Prince Andrew after the trial?

What's in store for Prince Andrew after the trial?
Article about Kate Middleton called sexist and hateful for targeting Meghan Markle

Article about Kate Middleton called sexist and hateful for targeting Meghan Markle
Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94
Ashley Graham welcomes twins alongside husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham welcomes twins alongside husband Justin Ervin
Selena Gomez reveals true intentions behind forfeiting rights to social media

Selena Gomez reveals true intentions behind forfeiting rights to social media
Prince Harry ‘felt devastated’ with ‘heartbreak in his eyes’

Prince Harry ‘felt devastated’ with ‘heartbreak in his eyes’
Meghan Markle's lawyer brands bullying allegation 'very, very damaging for career women'

Meghan Markle's lawyer brands bullying allegation 'very, very damaging for career women'
Amy Schumer issues rare update on mental health struggles: ‘Anxiety is crushing’

Amy Schumer issues rare update on mental health struggles: ‘Anxiety is crushing’
Hugh Jackman celebrates return to ‘The Music Man’ after covid-19 recovery

Hugh Jackman celebrates return to ‘The Music Man’ after covid-19 recovery
Kate Middleton ‘easing’ Prince George into royal life: report

Kate Middleton ‘easing’ Prince George into royal life: report
Commemorative 50p coin for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee revealed

Commemorative 50p coin for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee revealed

Latest

view all