Saturday Jan 08 2022
Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Meghan Markle had ‘crush’ on Piers Morgan?

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has claimed that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had a ‘crush’ on him prior to her relationship with now-husband Prince Harry.

Ahead of his new column for The Sun, Piers said the former Suits star had a ‘crush’ on him after they first met and he started following her on Twitter seven years back.

He said Meghan made slid into his DMs when he followed her on microblogging site in 2015.

According to the Express UK, Piers Morgan followed Meghan on Twitter in 2015 and met up the following year.

Previously, Piers Morgan had also claimed in a column for the Daily Mail, after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018, that he was ‘ghosted’ by her.

The TV personality had also detailed how he followed Meghan on Twitter and her other Suits co-stars.

Meghan had responded ‘within minutes’ by DM after he followed her on social media, Piers Morgan had further claimed.

