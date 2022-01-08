Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is a ‘die-hard’ fan of Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's new love interest, actress Julia Fox, is a self-proclaimed fan of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian

Seems like Kanye West has found an interesting love interest for himself in actress Julia Fox who is a huge self-proclaimed fan of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her reality-star family!

Julia made the revelation in an episode of her own podcast, Forbidden Fruits, just weeks before getting with Kanye, telling her co-host Niki Takesh, “I have been watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing”

Julia went on to declare herself a “die-hard, OG” fan of the Kardashians, also saying, “I wanted them to be my family… You feel like you know them… It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”

She also addressed Kim and Kanye’s divorce in the same episode, asking, “Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?”

The comments came in an episode that aired on December 17, while Julia and Kanye reportedly met on New Year’s Eve according to the Uncut Gems actress recent interview.