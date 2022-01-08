 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker shares adorable photo for Alabama’s belated-birthday wish

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Travis Barker shares adorable photo for Alabama’s belated-birthday wish
Travis Barker shares adorable photo for Alabama’s belated-birthday wish 

Travis Barker shared a heartfelt belated-birthday post for his daughter Alabama who turned 16 on the Christmas Eve.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Blink-182 drummer dropped a swoon-worthy photo of himself posing with his daughter in front of Christmas Tree.

Travis also penned down a cute note along with the photo for the teenager, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.

He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday I love you so much” and added a heart emoji.

Alabama celebrated her Sweet 16 on December 24 with his father and Kourtney Kardashian.

The 46-year-old musician had shared a glimpse into the gorgeous decorations for the bash. His IG Story showed big silver balloons that spelled birthday girl’s name.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared an adorable photo of herself with Alabama and daughter Penelope.

Travis Barker shares adorable photo for Alabama’s belated-birthday wish


More From Entertainment:

Avril Lavigne reveals her upcoming album has ‘most’ collaborations

Avril Lavigne reveals her upcoming album has ‘most’ collaborations

Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is a ‘die-hard’ fan of Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is a ‘die-hard’ fan of Kim Kardashian
Adele steps out with beau Rich Paul ahead of music video release

Adele steps out with beau Rich Paul ahead of music video release
Queen favourite Andrew 'No.1' priority amid 'ghastly' sex scandal: Report

Queen favourite Andrew 'No.1' priority amid 'ghastly' sex scandal: Report
Kate Middleton turning Princess Diana-like with her kindness: Royal Expert

Kate Middleton turning Princess Diana-like with her kindness: Royal Expert
Halle Berry pays rich tribute to Sidney Poitier

Halle Berry pays rich tribute to Sidney Poitier
Piers Morgan promises 'revenge' on Meghan Markle with new 'uncensored' column

Piers Morgan promises 'revenge' on Meghan Markle with new 'uncensored' column
‘Introvert’ Kate Middleton only took up public role out of love for Prince William

‘Introvert’ Kate Middleton only took up public role out of love for Prince William
Pixar's upcoming film 'Turning Red' to skip theatres and debut on Disney+

Pixar's upcoming film 'Turning Red' to skip theatres and debut on Disney+
Rihanna gearing up to open five Savage X Fenty stores

Rihanna gearing up to open five Savage X Fenty stores
Ben Affleck says ‘Justice League’ was his worst experience: ‘It was awful’

Ben Affleck says ‘Justice League’ was his worst experience: ‘It was awful’
Prince Andrew faces new groundbreaking claims from former Jeffrey Epstein sex slave

Prince Andrew faces new groundbreaking claims from former Jeffrey Epstein sex slave

Latest

view all