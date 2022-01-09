Kendall Jenner showers support over Devin Booker post marriage rumours

Kendall Jenner sent her support for her boyfriend Devin Booker ahead of upcoming NBA All-Star match.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the 25-year-old supermodel wrote, “Y’all know i wanna see #DevinBooker play in the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar.”

This comes after recent speculations around the couple’s ‘secret marriage’ that were ignited after the basketball player was spotted wearing a gold ring on his ringer finger.



As soon as fans came across the mirror-selfie, posted on model’s social media account, internet started buzzing with their marriage rumours.



The lovebirds were first snapped together on a road trip to Arizona in April 2020.

