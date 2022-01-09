Meghan's comments about Kate left Prince William ‘reeling', claims expert

Prince William was 'all over the place' after some of Meghan Markle's comments about Kate Middleton during her last year's tell-all interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, according to a royal expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, during her chat with Oprah, accused Kate, Duchess of Cambridge of making her cry ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.



Speaking of the Duke of Cambridge's reaction to Meghan's claims, royal editor Roya Nikkhah wrote: "William was 'reeling' with his 'head all over the place', furious that his brother and sister-in-law had taken aim at his wife and his family."



Meanwhile, a source told the Sunday Times Magazine: "In the days after the interview her priority was William, not how she felt about what Harry and Meghan had done.

"She has focused on personal support for William in what has been a really sad time in his life. She never predicted the degree of falling out between them."

Kate reportedly fell out with Meghan because Princess Charlotte's dress did not fit and further fittings needed to be scheduled. Some sources added that she had only just given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, and was feeling quite ­emotional at the time.

Princess Charlotte, asper reports, was part of the bridal party, along with Meghan's goddaughters Rylan and Remi Litt, best friend Jessica Mulroney's daughter Ivy and Prince Harry's goddaughters Zalie Warren and Florence van Cutsem.



In her Bombshell interview, Meghan said: "A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining — yes, the issue was correct — about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings."

When the host tried to get more information, Harry's wife stated it would not be fair to go into further details as Kate had apologised.



She explained: "She brought me flowers and a note, apologising. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it."



Meghan told Oprah that Kate did attempt to build bridges and sent a peace offering to try and smooth things over. However, Some experts thought that Kate's bid to heal the tension by sending flowers had failed.

