Kate Middleton's children will remain her priority for the next 15 years: report

Monday Jan 10 2022
Kate Middleton's priority for the next 10 to 15 years will remain her children, said senior journalist Richard Palmer as the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 40th birthday.

Citing unnamed sources close to the Duchess, the royal report said Kate’s primary focus on her children means she is not expecting to increase the volume of official royal engagements she undertakes dramatically in the next 10 to 15 years. 

"For her, it’s about quality over quantity, projects and campaigns requiring detailed planning," he added.

Meanwhile, thousands of people including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla sent birthday greetings to Kate Middleton on social media.

