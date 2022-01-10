 
Pete Davidson pays heartfelt tribute to Bob Saget after his demise

American actor Pete Davidson mourned the demise of comedy icon Bob Saget who breathed his last at the age of 65 on Sunday night.

The Set It Up actor joined fellow Hollywood stars to pay tribute to the late star and honour his memory, calling him ‘nicest men’.

"Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet," Davidson wrote in his statement which was shared by stand-up comedian Dave Sirus on Twitter.

"When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in any way he can - connecting us with doctors and new things we can try," he continued.

"He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."

Added Davidson: "I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family."

For unversed, on Sunday, Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday night. 

