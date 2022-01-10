 
'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah celebrate 6th birthday of their son Emir

Turkish superstar Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is best known as Ertugrul, and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated the 6th birthday of their son Emir Aras Düzyatan on Sunday.

Neslisah took to Instagram and shared lovely photo with Emir along with a sweet note for the son.

She wrote, “My dear son, I have countless good wishes to you; Be hardworking, be honest, be successful, be brave...”

“But my main wish is to feed your soul, my son, with love, compassion, kindness... Happy birthday! Keep on living without slowing down our dear. #6.”

Engin, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also turned to Instagram and shared snowmobile-themed photo of the birthday cake to wish Emir a very happy birthday.

He also posted a sweet photo with the son saying, “Happy birthday Emir.”

