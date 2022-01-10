‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su makes history with Golden Globe win

O Yeong-su, Player 001 from Squid Game, made history as the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe

O Yeong-su, Player 001 from Squid Game, on Monday made history as the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe after he bagged the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the mega-hit Netflix show.

Yeong-su, 77, who portrayed Oh II-nam in the South-Korean dystopian drama, beat out fellow nominees including Kieran Culkin, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, and Brett Goldstein to win the top honour.

The win was announced at a private Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles, after an in-person award ceremony was cancelled following backlash owing to lack of diversity.

Squid Game, released in September 2021, was also nominated in the Best Television Drama Series category, with the show’s lead Lee Jung-Jae also scoring a Best Actor nomination. However, he lost out to Succession’s Jeremy Strong.