Monday Jan 10 2022
Kate Middleton persuaded angry William to attend Diana's statue unveiling with Prince Harry

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Kate Middleton persuaded angry William to attend Dianas statue unveiling with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton persuaded her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, to attend Princess Diana's statue unveiling with Prince Harry' as William did not want to appear at the event after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive interview with the American media mogul.

William understood the importance of the event, which had already caught media attention, and put aside personal differences and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with his brother to unveil the bronze statue of their late mother in the Sunken Garden in July last year.

Diana's statue unveiling ceremony was almost overshadowed by William's anger towards his brother, who had weeks before appeared on a US TV show for an explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey.

Different sources told The Times the Duke of Cambridge had 'taken the view that he could only 'give so much' to Harry, with the Duchess of Cambridge playing peacemaker with the brothers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, during their tell-all interview in March 2021, made some revelations about the royal family, saying there was 'concern' over Archie's skin colour. Meghan also claimed Kate made her cry before she married Harry in the same interview.

The Duchess of Cambridge, undoubtedly, played an amazing role behind the scenes when Prince Harry arrived in the UK to attend the event.

Kate Middleton was also the first member of the family to be seen chatting to Prince Harry when he reunited with his family just weeks later at his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

