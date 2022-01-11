Khloé Kardashian steps out for the first time since Tristan Thompson drama

Khloé Kardashian is shrugging off Tristan Thompson drama in her life by finally stepping out

Khloé Kardashian is shrugging off the latest drama in her life courtesy of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson by finally stepping out and resuming her normal life, reported The Daily Mail.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted out in public for the first time since Tristan’s paternity drama and his subsequent public apology to Khloé for fathering a child with another woman.

Photo: The Daily Mail

The 37-year-old mom-of-one was photographed in all-black look with a bomber jacket, hoodie, leggings and some UGG boots, while her daughter with Tristan three-year-old True rocked a SKIMS onesie.

A source close to Khloe told People magazine on Monday, “She wants the new year to be different. She wants to focus on her own happiness.”

Photo: The Daily Mail

“It's hard for her family when she is upset. They love her so much. Khloé is such a strong person though. She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby,” added the source.

Khloé has refrained from publicly addressing Tristan’s new child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.