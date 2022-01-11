 
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Kourtney Kardashian joins hands with non-profit organisation to 'reunite families'

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian added a good deed to her New Year resolution as she announced her collaboration with a non-profit organisation, This Is About Humanity, on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum uploaded a series of videos on her Story as she revealed, “My wish for 2022 is for families to be together.”

Explaining her millions of followers about the organisation’s goal, the Poosh founder shared that she wants to ‘support and reunite families that have been torn apart.’

She said, “Healthy Baby is a new organization that is run by moms and they have the first and only EWG(Environmental Working Group)-verified diaper.'

'Any purchase made for the month of January on HealthyBaby.com will be matched and given to a family in need through This Is About Humanity,” the realty TV star added.

The mogul bid adieu to fans while blowing a kiss to camera as she flaunted her gorgeous ring from fiancé, Travis Barker. 

