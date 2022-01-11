Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot

Kate Middleton rang in her 40th birthday with three stunning new photos by photographer Paolo Roversi

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, rang in her 40th birthday this weekend with three stunning new photos by photographer Paolo Roversi who says he made her ‘dance’ to get the best shot.

Talking to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Roversi revealed the fun techniques he used at the Kew Gardens shoot to capture the photos in which Middleton’s seen in a gorgeous organza number by Alexander McQueen.

According to Roversi, he actually made her dance an “accelerated waltz mixed with a pinch of rock 'n roll” as she posed in the dress which reminded him of a "classical ballerina".

The photographer, who has worked with the likes of supermodels, also shared that the Duchess was ‘apprehensive’ about posing at first when they met to discuss the shoot at Kensington Palace in November.

“"In the end I wanted to take pictures in motion, so with that wonderful wide skirt I made her dance in front of my lens,” said Roversi.

Middleton’s shoot was inspired from 19th century photography, Roversi also revealed.