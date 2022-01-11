 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal family braces for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop truth bombs

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

File Footage 


The royal family is said to be bracing for more damage as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to unveil more shocking details about the Firm through the Duke of Sussex’s memoir.

It is no secret that 2021 rocked the royal family as it was marred with the death of Prince Philip, the Duke and Duchess’s explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey as well as Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse case.

With Prince Harry's new memoir on the horizon royal biographer Katie Nicholl told Closer magazine that the Queen is facing a lot of "anxiety".  

"I imagine Harry and Meghan will have a carefully thought out publicity drive, which will see them drip-feed teasers in the months building up to the release. There'll be more shocking claims to come, perhaps their biggest yet!" she said. 

"I'm sure the Queen has a lot of anxiety over that and the royals will be braced for more bombshells."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday privately?

Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday privately?
‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max

‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max
Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'

Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'
Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'

Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'
Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef

Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef
Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot

Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot
Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3
Kate Middleton dressed up as THIS popstar on her Bachelorette night

Kate Middleton dressed up as THIS popstar on her Bachelorette night
Meghan Markle wants 'back into the Hollywood scene' amid Harry's reservations

Meghan Markle wants 'back into the Hollywood scene' amid Harry's reservations
Kim Kardashian sparks massive reaction with her latest cut out top

Kim Kardashian sparks massive reaction with her latest cut out top
Drake proves he’s a certified millionaire with a glimpse into piled-up stacks of cash

Drake proves he’s a certified millionaire with a glimpse into piled-up stacks of cash

Latest

view all