Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Kanye West and Julia Fox’s date night was a marketing campaign?

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

New lovebirds Kanye West and Julia Fox have apparently confirmed their romance via full-fledged fashion shoot published by a magazine last week.

Kanye and Julia's move, on Interview magazine's social platforms, seemed like a direct reply to mounting speculation surrounding the rapper’s love life after his split from Kim Kardashian.

But, some critics and social media users saw the pair's that 'date night' as scripted and well-planed marketing campaign. According to some, this is not the rapper's first exhibition when it comes to playing media interests to promote his own interests.

There are also rumours and speculations about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship, as some social media users think that they're also getting much attention and gaining more popularity by appearing together and displaying themselves as future couple.

Whatever, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are attracting massive media attentions with their spilt and new romance with Pete Davidson, Julia Fox respectively.

