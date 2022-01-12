 
Kate Middleton portraits, piano performance help boost popularity on Instagram

Kate Middleton and Prince William's official Instagram account "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge " crossed 13 million followers in July when they celebrated the eight birthday of their son Prince George.

The couple hit the milestone by sharing 2338 posts on the Facebook owned application.

The pace of rise in the couple's Instagram account substantially slowed after 13 million mark.

Kate Middleton's piano performance at the Christmas Carol service and her three new portraits recently helped their account gain thousands of new followers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now followed by more than 13.4 million followers on the photo and video sharing app and they have shared 2422 posts.

The couple that was following 113 people in July has followed three more accounts during the last five months. 

