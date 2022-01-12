Is Khloe Kardashian losing her famous curves over Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian seems to be losing more than just sleep over ex-Tristan Thompson’s messy scandals

Khloe Kardashian seems to be losing more than just sleep over ex-Tristan Thompson’s messy scandals; her famous curves appeared noticeably slim as she stepped out on Tuesday, January 11.

In pictures published by The Daily Mail, the 37-year-old reality star was seen in a pair of denim jeans that highlighted her unusually slender legs and derriere.

She paired the jeans with a fitted black bodysuit which made her arms also appear thinner than usual.

Meanwhile, True, Kardashian’s daughter with Thompson, made for an adorable kid next to her mama in an oversized sweatshirt dress and combat boots.

Kardashian emerged in public this week for the first time after news of Thompson fathering a child with another woman while they were together broke. He has since apologized to Kardashian publicly for the scandal.