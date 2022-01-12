 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Is Khloe Kardashian losing her famous curves over Tristan Thompson?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Khloe Kardashian seems to be losing more than just sleep over ex-Tristan Thompson’s messy scandals
Khloe Kardashian seems to be losing more than just sleep over ex-Tristan Thompson’s messy scandals

Khloe Kardashian seems to be losing more than just sleep over ex-Tristan Thompson’s messy scandals; her famous curves appeared noticeably slim as she stepped out on Tuesday, January 11.

In pictures published by The Daily Mail, the 37-year-old reality star was seen in a pair of denim jeans that highlighted her unusually slender legs and derriere.

She paired the jeans with a fitted black bodysuit which made her arms also appear thinner than usual.

Is Khloe Kardashian losing her famous curves over Tristan Thompson?

Meanwhile, True, Kardashian’s daughter with Thompson, made for an adorable kid next to her mama in an oversized sweatshirt dress and combat boots.

Kardashian emerged in public this week for the first time after news of Thompson fathering a child with another woman while they were together broke. He has since apologized to Kardashian publicly for the scandal. 

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid makes sizzling return to Victoria’s Secret in Valentine’s campaign

Bella Hadid makes sizzling return to Victoria’s Secret in Valentine’s campaign

Kim Kardashian feels Julia Fox is good for co-parenting future with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian feels Julia Fox is good for co-parenting future with Kanye West
Queen Elizabeth marks 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin treatment

Queen Elizabeth marks 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin treatment
Simon Cowell gets engaged after vowing to never marry

Simon Cowell gets engaged after vowing to never marry
Kim Kardashian changed Pete Davidson holiday destination to run from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian changed Pete Davidson holiday destination to run from Kanye West
Zayn Malik joins dating app 'to find love' after Gigi Hadid split

Zayn Malik joins dating app 'to find love' after Gigi Hadid split
Kim Kardashian faces lawsuit over promotion of crypto token

Kim Kardashian faces lawsuit over promotion of crypto token
Britney Spears 'rift' upsets Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I love my sister'

Britney Spears 'rift' upsets Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I love my sister'
Bob Saget's friend speaks out about late actor's relationship with wife Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget's friend speaks out about late actor's relationship with wife Kelly Rizzo
Khloe Kardashian sent 'private' message to Tristan Thompson after public apology

Khloe Kardashian sent 'private' message to Tristan Thompson after public apology
Nicola Peltz pays touching tribute to late grandmother Gina

Nicola Peltz pays touching tribute to late grandmother Gina
Kanye West heads to Russia as he works on new business deals

Kanye West heads to Russia as he works on new business deals

Latest

view all