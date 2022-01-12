 
Prince Charles was wise to 'talk to plants' in viral photo, says new BBC documentary

Prince Charles was 'ahead of his time' when he said talking to plants was helpful, says a new BBC documentary.

BBC1 series Executive producer Mike Gunton said: “He’s going to feel pretty vindicated because he was ahead of the game.”

Presenter Sir David then added: “We don’t engage with plants enough.”

The series hope to depict that plants communicate with each other through a channel called 'wood wide web.' 

“The trees can both compete and collaborate with each other. So Prince Charles had it right all this time," added Gutton.

This comes after Prince Charles In 2010 said: “I happily talk to plants and trees and listen to them. I think it’s absolutely crucial.” He had also been spotted shaking hands with plants in the recent times.

