Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Katie Price in hot waters after slew of Ofcom complaints over her 'shameful' act

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Katie Price's woes are far away from over as her recent interview on Good Morning Britain, where she explained her drink-drugs crash, has received a slew of Ofcom complaints.

The former glamour model, 43, appeared on ITV's GMB last week opened up about the "traumatic events" that led to her drink-drugs crash last year, feeling ashamed over her blunder.

The model has been hit by a wave of complaints, with dozens of viewers getting in touch with Ofcom to make their feelings known.

During the interview, Katie vowed that 2022 would "definitely" be her year as she admitted a lot had happened in 2021.

2022 is definitely my year - 22 is my lucky number... this has to be my year of no dramas. So much has happened last year," she said during the chat with host Susanna Reid, who pointed out: "You must be thankful that you're not in jail... you managed to avoid a jail sentence, things could have been very different."

