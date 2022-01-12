 
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Pressure to be 'like Princess Diana' left Kate Middleton 'daunted'

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Pressure to be like Princess Diana left Kate Middleton daunted

While Kate Middleton has eased into her royal life and duties, it was not always the case when she first started out.

A close friend told The Sunday Times magazine that the Duchess of Cambridge’s first few days as a royal and the idea of one day being King William’s consort left her "daunted".

"She was absolutely daunted by it and it was overwhelming at times," the friend said. 

The friend also added that the public expected Kate to fill in the late Princess Diana’s shoes, who’s untimely death in 1997 shook the country and royal fans alike.

However, the Duke of Cambridge made sure that Kate was able to thrive in the royal family.

They said: "Everyone wanted her to be the next Diana — people had this Diana hole they wanted to put her into.

"There was constant ‘what are her [campaigning] issues going to be?’"

They said: "William was protective in making sure she had time and space to acclimatise to public life and not feel pressured."

