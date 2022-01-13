 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
Kylie Jenner becomes first female celebrity to reach 300 million followers on IG

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Kylie Jenner achieved a major social media milestone as she became the first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers cited People.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul,24, is currently the third most-followed account on the application behind the official Instagram page (460 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo (388 million).

Behind Jenner are Lionel Messi and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with 300 million followers and 289 million followers, respectively.

Previously Ariana Grande took the top spot as the most-followed woman on Instagram but now she has a following of 289 million, taking the sixth spot on the list.

Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian West, and Beyonce’ also nabbed spots in the top 10, with followings of 288 million, 278 million, and 231 million, respectively.

For unversed, Jenner has been relatively low-profile in the few months as she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

