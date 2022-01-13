 
BTS' RM's reaction to Jungkook's boxing skill leaves internet in splits

South Korea’s popular band, BTS' youngest member Jungkook has sent Internet into a frenzy after he posted a new video showing off his boxing skills.

In a short video clip, shared on Instagram, the Butter singer gave BTS ARMY a glimpse as he practised boxing with his coach Tommy.

He captioned the video in Korean that reads, "It's difficult." The video garnered millions of likes in no time as fans gushed over their favorite star’s boxing skills.


The band members also showered love and praises over Jungkook for his impressive skills. While V and J-Hope complimented the singer, RM’s reaction to the post left ARMY in splits.

The singer, who seems to be quite intimidated after seeing Jungkook live in action, commented, "Jungkookah, firstly I was wrong..", as he implied on apologizing after watching him flaunting his boxing moves.

In the video, Jungkook is seen clad in a black sleeveless T-shirt and matching shorts. He also wore a white mask on his face.

Currently, all the BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are on break, taking an "extended period of rest". Last month, BTS' agency Big Hit Music had informed fans about the group's break saying that it will enable them to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy."

