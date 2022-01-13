 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew could raise £10m from Swiss chalet to settle sex abuse case

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

File Footage 


With news that Prince Andrew could be selling his Swiss chalet to settle his sex abuse claims by Virginia Giuffre out of court, it is said that he could raise £10million.

According to legal experts, the move is his “least worst option” after a US judge ruled that he face a civil trial over Giuffre’s claims that he sexually assaulted her when she was just 17.

While the Duke of York has shot down the claims, he is said to be doing “whatever is necessary” in a move to stop the case from overshadowing the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Giuffre will not be willing to accept a financial settlement as she was to see the Duke of York punished for his crimes.

However her lawyer did not brush off the possibility and told The Sun: “I think Virginia is determined to go to trial, but ¬settlement is always a possibility.”

More From Entertainment:

Rapper Young Dolph’s murder suspects arrested, indicted

Rapper Young Dolph’s murder suspects arrested, indicted

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'copy' Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's proposal, think fans

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'copy' Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's proposal, think fans
Kate Middleton gives her heart to a little angel after being impressed of her true love and wish

Kate Middleton gives her heart to a little angel after being impressed of her true love and wish
BTS’ RM’s reaction to Jungkook’s boxing skill leaves internet in splits

BTS’ RM’s reaction to Jungkook’s boxing skill leaves internet in splits
Kate Middleton becoming Princess of Wales will be 'bittersweet' for Prince William

Kate Middleton becoming Princess of Wales will be 'bittersweet' for Prince William
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez fly to Spanish capital on private jet for romantic dinner

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez fly to Spanish capital on private jet for romantic dinner
Nicki Minaj’s harassment lawsuit dismissed, sexual assault case against her husband continues

Nicki Minaj’s harassment lawsuit dismissed, sexual assault case against her husband continues
Kim Kardashian ‘forgot how to love’ before Pete Davidson relationship: source

Kim Kardashian ‘forgot how to love’ before Pete Davidson relationship: source
Coachella 2022 line-up unveiled: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Coachella 2022 line-up unveiled: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love
Katy Perry expresses love for ‘my constant compass’ Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry expresses love for ‘my constant compass’ Orlando Bloom
Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son

Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son

Latest

view all