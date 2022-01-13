 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘have finally accepted’ their broken relationships

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly accepted the broken relationship that has seeped into the cracks of the Cambridge’s and Sussex’s’ relationship.

Andrew Neil, the former chair of GB News has brought this claim to light in a Channel 5 documentary.

The documentary titled 2021: The Queen’s Terrible Year explained the truth behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The revelations were brought to light in the 2021: The Queen’s Terrible Year documentary which explained the truth behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In it, Mr Andrew explained, “I’m pretty sure from what I’ve been told that Prince William and Kate are reconciled to the fact that this is broken, and it can’t be put together.”

He also added, “Not in the foreseeable future anyway, and that they need to go their way and William and Kate will go their way.”

A former TV executive also spoke out during the documentary and explained how, “It must be galling for the Queen. I don’t think you ever quite get used to it when it’s so close to you personally.

Before concluding though he added, “To see your grandsons being cross-examined in the sense of their body language constantly being pored over by the press.”

More From Entertainment:

Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's track 'Larsha Pekhawar' becomes most watched Pakistani song of 2021

Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's track 'Larsha Pekhawar' becomes most watched Pakistani song of 2021
Queen Elizabeth responds to public outrage in Prince Andrew’s royal title row: 'He's private'

Queen Elizabeth responds to public outrage in Prince Andrew’s royal title row: 'He's private'
Prince Andrew accused of ‘damaging Royal Family’ beyond repair’: report

Prince Andrew accused of ‘damaging Royal Family’ beyond repair’: report
Meghan's father claims she 'has had some dealings with Andrew', urges her to help US cops in Virginia's case

Meghan's father claims she 'has had some dealings with Andrew', urges her to help US cops in Virginia's case
Demi Lovato unveils first-ever look into new head tattoo

Demi Lovato unveils first-ever look into new head tattoo
Nick Cannon reveals truth behind Lupus Battle: ‘I’m grateful’

Nick Cannon reveals truth behind Lupus Battle: ‘I’m grateful’
Kim Kardashian ‘forgot how to love’ before Pete Davidson relationship: source

Kim Kardashian ‘forgot how to love’ before Pete Davidson relationship: source
Rapper Young Dolph’s murder suspects arrested, indicted

Rapper Young Dolph’s murder suspects arrested, indicted

Prince William, Prince Charles 'incredibly angry' at Prince Andrew over sex abuse case

Prince William, Prince Charles 'incredibly angry' at Prince Andrew over sex abuse case

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'copy' Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's proposal, think fans

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'copy' Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's proposal, think fans
Prince Andrew could raise £10m from Swiss chalet to settle sex abuse case

Prince Andrew could raise £10m from Swiss chalet to settle sex abuse case

Kate Middleton gives her heart to a little angel after being impressed of her true love and wish

Kate Middleton gives her heart to a little angel after being impressed of her true love and wish

Latest

view all