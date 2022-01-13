Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘have finally accepted’ their broken relationships

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly accepted the broken relationship that has seeped into the cracks of the Cambridge’s and Sussex’s’ relationship.



Andrew Neil, the former chair of GB News has brought this claim to light in a Channel 5 documentary.

The documentary titled 2021: The Queen’s Terrible Year explained the truth behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In it, Mr Andrew explained, “I’m pretty sure from what I’ve been told that Prince William and Kate are reconciled to the fact that this is broken, and it can’t be put together.”

He also added, “Not in the foreseeable future anyway, and that they need to go their way and William and Kate will go their way.”

A former TV executive also spoke out during the documentary and explained how, “It must be galling for the Queen. I don’t think you ever quite get used to it when it’s so close to you personally.

Before concluding though he added, “To see your grandsons being cross-examined in the sense of their body language constantly being pored over by the press.”