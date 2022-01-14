Meghan Markle, Megan Fox compared over engagement ring price

File Footage

With news of Megan Fox’s engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, an unexpected comparison between the actress and Meghan Markle’s engagement rings kicked off.



Speculation became rife that the Transformers star’s two engagement rings costed more that the Duchess of Sussex’s own ring.

Megan had recently gotten engaged with the musician, who designed two rings that is said to cost £218,000 each, with a combined total of £436,000.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex’s trilogy ring features diamonds from Botswana with the ring being from Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana’s personal collection.

The price is said to be £134,500.

This surprising comparison saw many of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s fans become vocal as they questioned why the two famous women, who only have the same first name in common, are being pegged against each other.

Royal expert Omid Scobie wrote: “Weird flex but okay.”

Another user said: “It’s not just weird, it’s shameful the way they use her name to get clicks.

“They hate her but they love the money that she makes for them.

“No matter the subject they always find a way to bring her into it.”

Another raged: “Two engagement ring vs one engagement ring .. why wouldn’t it be more expensive?”

A user joked: “Lol there's not even a connection.”