Prince Andrew 'cut adrift' from royal family after dropping titles

Prince Andrew has been slapped with the removal of military and royal patronages amid troubling times relating to the Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse case.

Writing for The Spectator, Peter Hunt noted how the Duke of York seemingly followed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to drop their HRH styles after they decided to quit their roles as senior royals.

"This is what a sacking looks like when you’re ninth in line to the British throne," he wrote.

"Prince Andrew has been well and truly cut adrift. By his only family.

"From birth, he was styled His Royal Highness. He will go to his grave unencumbered by it.

"The removal of the style HRH, at the age of 61, will hurt a son of the Queen who doesn’t wear his royal status lightly."

While Andrew, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, retains his title, he will not be using it in any capacity.