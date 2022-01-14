 
entertainment
Friday Jan 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew 'cut adrift' from royal family after dropping titles

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 14, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Andrew has been slapped with the removal of military and royal patronages amid troubling times relating to the Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse case.

Writing for The Spectator, Peter Hunt noted how the Duke of York seemingly followed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to drop their HRH styles after they decided to quit their roles as senior royals.

"This is what a sacking looks like when you’re ninth in line to the British throne," he wrote.

"Prince Andrew has been well and truly cut adrift. By his only family.

"From birth, he was styled His Royal Highness. He will go to his grave unencumbered by it.

"The removal of the style HRH, at the age of 61, will hurt a son of the Queen who doesn’t wear his royal status lightly."

While Andrew, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, retains his title, he will not be using it in any capacity. 

More From Entertainment:

Arooj Aftab set to become first Pakistani to perform at Coachella music festival

Arooj Aftab set to become first Pakistani to perform at Coachella music festival
Royal family member marks Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Qatar

Royal family member marks Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Qatar
Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with more loved-up photos with Kanye West

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with more loved-up photos with Kanye West
Man on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover refiles lawsuit against band

Man on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover refiles lawsuit against band
Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre 'not interested' in financial settlement

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre 'not interested' in financial settlement

Shawn Mendes serenades break-up story in 'It'll Be Okay' music video: Watch

Shawn Mendes serenades break-up story in 'It'll Be Okay' music video: Watch
Megan Fox’s ex-husband reacts to her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox’s ex-husband reacts to her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly

Prince Harry's first public appearance for 2022 confirmed

Prince Harry's first public appearance for 2022 confirmed

Kanye West’s new flame Julia Fox to play Madonna in upcoming biopic?

Kanye West’s new flame Julia Fox to play Madonna in upcoming biopic?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had 'private' video call with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had 'private' video call with Kate Middleton
‘Baby Shark’ becomes first-ever YouTube video to pass 10 billion views

‘Baby Shark’ becomes first-ever YouTube video to pass 10 billion views
Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spend the holidays together post breakup?

Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spend the holidays together post breakup?

Latest

view all