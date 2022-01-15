 
Saturday Jan 15 2022
Kanye West confesses reason behind new house across Kim Kardashian

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Kanye West assures the sole reason to buy house across Kim Kardashian is proximity from children.

The 44-year-old rapper spoke with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked in a recent interview and detailed how his parents' separation and his father's minimal efforts to stay in contact want him to stay closer to his children.

"My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That's why I even got the house," West explained."[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids."

"You see when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn't come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me]," West said. "He said, 'I'm going to stay down in Atlanta.'"

"Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children. And that's what I want everybody to know," he added. "Don't play with me, don't play with my children. Ain't no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain't gonna gaslight me."

This interview comes after West purchased a $4.5 million home in California across Kim Kardashian's in Los Angeles.

