Alec Baldwin 'voluntarily' hands over phone in Rust investigation

Alec Baldwin has officially handed over his cell phone to respective authorities Friday morning.



As per PEOPLE, the 63-year-old is cooperating with the police over Rust investigation which started almost a month ago.

The actor has submitted his phone to New York's Suffolk County law enforcement authorities, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, who filed the search warrant on Dec. 16.

Suffolk County officials will comment further after gathering information from the device.

Aaron Dyer, Baldwin's civil attorney at the Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman says, "Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation. But this matter isn't about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone."



The sheriff added that although the phone is with the office, data has not yet been retrieved.

