Kanye West gets called out by animal rights organisation, Here’s why

Kanye West and The Game were called out by American animal rights organisation, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) for using a bizarre picture of a skinned monkey to tease their song, Easy.

The rappers introduced a strange figure (seemingly a monkey) on Instagram to tease their new song on Thursday, January 13. The Flashing Lights song-maker captioned his post, “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EASY.”

However, the disturbing art has been questioned by the foundation’s President, Ingrid Newkirk, who told Billboard, “The photo is reminiscent of the monkeys PETA has found, sometimes heads, sometimes hands, sometimes the whole body, in meat markets around the world and it makes it clear that when you remove the fur you can’t miss that there’s a person in there.”



“They are fellow primates, and do not belong to us to abuse for any purpose — not in laboratories, roadside zoos, movies, or meat markets,” Newkirk added.

Meanwhile, the said song is already creating a buzz on social media as netizens claim it ‘threatens’ West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian’s beau, Pete Davidson.