Kim Kardashian likes Julia Fox being 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ fan

Kim Kardashian is not affected by Julia Fox obsessing over her as she reportedly ‘appreciates’ that the actor is a Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ fan.

While, fans found the Uncut Gems actor gushing over the socialite a bit creepy, the Skims founder is rather ‘glad’ that her ex chose Fox.

According to Page Six, a source spilled that the 41-year-old reality TV star “appreciates that Julia admires her and her family — and would much rather prefer that over someone who is a hater.”

For those unversed, Fox called herself as a ‘superfan’ of Kardashian-Jenner family in previous episodes of her Forbidden Fruits podcast.

She was also heard saying, “I wanted them to be my family.”

However, in new episodes of the podcast, the 31-year-old actor said, “I’m not like a die-hard, (standing) in line in the cold for, like, a store opening. I don’t even own one Lip Kit (by Kylie Jenner).”