 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth removed Prince Andrew’s titles after discussions with Charles, William

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Queen Elizabeth removed Prince Andrew’s titles after discussions with Charles, William
Queen Elizabeth removed Prince Andrew’s titles after discussions with Charles, William

British Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son Prince Charles, who is also heir to the throne, had planned to remove brother Prince Andrew’s military titles and HRH status over the Christmas.

According to a report by the Sun, Prince Charles discussed and consulted his son Prince William over the matter.

The report, citing a source, claimed that Prince Charles and his son Prince William then informed the Queen about their opinion.

"Ultimately, it was the Queen’s final decision but she told them she shared their view. The Queen and Andrew had the final conversations on the matter on Thursday.”

According to AFP, the Queen, whose public appearances are increasingly rare, is said to have made her decision after discussions with Charles, heir to the crown, and her grandson Prince William, second in line to the throne, British media said.

Andrew, was reportedly summoned to Windsor Castle and drove there with his lawyer.

He lives three miles (4.8 kilometres) from the castle at Royal Lodge, the former home of the Queen´s mother.

More From Entertainment:

John Cena lists multiple Marvel and DC projects he was rejected for

John Cena lists multiple Marvel and DC projects he was rejected for

Dave Chappelle says he regrets not responding to Bob Saget’s last text

Dave Chappelle says he regrets not responding to Bob Saget’s last text
Kim Kardashian likes Julia Fox being 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ fan

Kim Kardashian likes Julia Fox being 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ fan

Kim Kardashian security 'stopped' Kanye West from entering home with North

Kim Kardashian security 'stopped' Kanye West from entering home with North
Prince Andrew forces Queen to defend Crown ‘at all costs’

Prince Andrew forces Queen to defend Crown ‘at all costs’
Julia Fox ‘loves’ Kanye West’s new song, dissing Pete Davidson: reports

Julia Fox ‘loves’ Kanye West’s new song, dissing Pete Davidson: reports
Prince Andrew to receive special medal from Queen despite sex scandal: Report

Prince Andrew to receive special medal from Queen despite sex scandal: Report
'Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson re-marriage 'important than ever' amid sex scandal'

'Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson re-marriage 'important than ever' amid sex scandal'
Cristiano Ronaldo pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez 'dreamt' of having lots of children

Cristiano Ronaldo pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez 'dreamt' of having lots of children
Comedian Bob Saget laid to rest in private memorial service on Friday

Comedian Bob Saget laid to rest in private memorial service on Friday
Kanye West gets called out by animal rights organisation, Here’s why

Kanye West gets called out by animal rights organisation, Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'video-called' Kate on 40th birthday: Report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'video-called' Kate on 40th birthday: Report

Latest

view all