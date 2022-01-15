 
Kim Kardashian may take her first case as attorney against Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who has recently passed her baby bar exam in bid to become a lawyer, may appear in first case as attorney against her estranged husband Kanye West over custody of their four children.

Kim and Kanye's fans are speculating that the exes may be embroiled in tough divorce proceedings in future over custody of their kids. 

It comes after the rapper claimed that he had been stopped from going into Kardashian’s house by her security while dropping off daughter North.

Kanye, who shares four children with Kim, claimed that security was in between him and his children and that’s what was not going to happen. He also spoke out about buying a $4.5 million house across the street from Kim, saying that it was so he could remain close by his kids, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

It seems that both the stars are quite serious about their children's future and want to raise them as per their choice.

Kim, who is enjoying her new romance with Pete, may fight for the full custody of her children after divorce is finalized with Kanye. Fans think that the future lawyer would take first case of her career against Kanye.

