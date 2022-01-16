'How much more is the Queen supposed to endure?'

File Footage





A royal author has questioned just how much heartbreak the Queen can bear after suffering blows from Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

Robert Jobson said that the two Princes are "destroying" the monarchy "from within" after it emerged that the Queen stripped the Duke of York of his royal and military titles amid the upcoming civil case that Virginia Giuffre brought.

Furthermore, the comments come after the Duke of Sussex was stripped of his royal titles in 2020 after stepping back from his royal life and moved to America with his wife Meghan Markle.

"Seriously, how much more is The Queen, 96, next month supposed to endure?" he wrote.

"'Princes' Harry and Andrew need to take a long hard look at themselves.

"Her Majesty has reigned for nearly 70 years and she is watching the reputation of the institution she has served destroyed from within."