 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

'How much more is the Queen supposed to endure?'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

File Footage 


A royal author has questioned just how much heartbreak the Queen can bear after suffering blows from Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

Robert Jobson said that the two Princes are "destroying" the monarchy "from within" after it emerged that the Queen stripped the Duke of York of his royal and military titles amid the upcoming civil case that Virginia Giuffre brought.

Furthermore, the comments come after the Duke of Sussex was stripped of his royal titles in 2020 after stepping back from his royal life and moved to America with his wife Meghan Markle.

"Seriously, how much more is The Queen, 96, next month supposed to endure?" he wrote. 

"'Princes' Harry and Andrew need to take a long hard look at themselves.

"Her Majesty has reigned for nearly 70 years and she is watching the reputation of the institution she has served destroyed from within."

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson ‘never been’ to Kim Kardashian's house despite Kanye West's recent claims

Pete Davidson ‘never been’ to Kim Kardashian's house despite Kanye West's recent claims
Prince Harry scared to return to UK with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Here's why

Prince Harry scared to return to UK with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Here's why
Prince Andrew cried during title strip, knows he let Queen down: Report

Prince Andrew cried during title strip, knows he let Queen down: Report
Prince Andrew handles royal heartbreak with family shooting party

Prince Andrew handles royal heartbreak with family shooting party
Julia Fox says Kanye West is her 'reward' after distress: 'I deserve it'

Julia Fox says Kanye West is her 'reward' after distress: 'I deserve it'
Kanye West ‘controls’ Julia Fox like ‘he did Kim,’ insiders reveal

Kanye West ‘controls’ Julia Fox like ‘he did Kim,’ insiders reveal
Ben Affleck admits his romance with Jennifer Lopez overshadowed 'Gigli'

Ben Affleck admits his romance with Jennifer Lopez overshadowed 'Gigli'
Italian fashion pioneer Nino Cerruti dies

Italian fashion pioneer Nino Cerruti dies
Kanye West arrives at Chicago's birthday after claiming Kim K hid the location

Kanye West arrives at Chicago's birthday after claiming Kim K hid the location
Gulsim Ali sends love to Ayeza Khan on her 31st birthday

Gulsim Ali sends love to Ayeza Khan on her 31st birthday
Inside Kim Kardashian's Chicago, Kylie Jenner's Stormi's 'Barbie' birthday party

Inside Kim Kardashian's Chicago, Kylie Jenner's Stormi's 'Barbie' birthday party
Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo mourns death of husband: 'He was love'

Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo mourns death of husband: 'He was love'

Latest

view all