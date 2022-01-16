Olivia Wilde sends support to beau Harry Styles for his MCU debut

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde keep their romance out of the spotlight but the 37-year-old filmmaker didn’t shy away to send support to her beau for his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Eternals.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Styles’ co-star shared a behind-the-scenes picture of her posing with the One Direction alum as they both donned super-hero costumes.

The much-anticipated movie hit theatres in November and is now available on streaming platform on Disney +.

To celebrate the occasion, the Crazy Rich Asians actor treated fans with the rare clicks.

Seeing her partner in Eros/Starfox’s avatar, the Booksmart director replied on the post, “Watching now obviously.”

Wilde was first spotted holding hands with the Watermelon Sugar hit-maker at his manager’s wedding in January 2021.

