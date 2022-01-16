How Megxit helped royal family put aside 'traditional rivalries'

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family is said to have brought some benefit to the Firm.

According to royal commentator Camilla Tominey, the royal household formerly did not appear to be “working in synergy” but since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down the royal family has been able to put up a more united front.

"Historically, problems have arisen behind palace gates precisely because there was a sense that the three royal households – Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace – were not working in synergy. Yet it seems 'Megxit' has put paid to some of these traditional rivalries."

She added: "It is no secret that both Charles and William were 'deeply hurt' by the claims made in the Sussexes’ prime-time interview with the US chat show host last March, especially Harry’s suggestion that both his father and brother felt 'trapped' in the monarchy, not to mention his refusal to rule them out of the running for who made an allegedly racist remark about Archie’s skin colour.

"Again, father and son were involved in the drafting of the Queen’s statement responding to the allegations, suggesting that 'recollections may vary'.

"In that crisis – as in the furore concerning the Duke’s relationship with Epstein, which has dragged on for more than a decade, the palace’s response has been characterised by the joined-up thinking of the sovereign and her heirs.

"Their ever-closer cooperation, displayed in a 'four generations of monarchy' photograph, also featuring Prince George, to mark the turn of the decade in 2020 – was, in fact, one of the reasons Harry felt 'pushed out'."