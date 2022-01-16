 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

How Megxit helped royal family put aside 'traditional rivalries'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family is said to have brought some benefit to the Firm.

According to royal commentator Camilla Tominey, the royal household formerly did not appear to be “working in synergy” but since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down the royal family has been able to put up a more united front.

"Historically, problems have arisen behind palace gates precisely because there was a sense that the three royal households – Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace – were not working in synergy. Yet it seems 'Megxit' has put paid to some of these traditional rivalries."

She added: "It is no secret that both Charles and William were 'deeply hurt' by the claims made in the Sussexes’ prime-time interview with the US chat show host last March, especially Harry’s suggestion that both his father and brother felt 'trapped' in the monarchy, not to mention his refusal to rule them out of the running for who made an allegedly racist remark about Archie’s skin colour.

"Again, father and son were involved in the drafting of the Queen’s statement responding to the allegations, suggesting that 'recollections may vary'.

"In that crisis – as in the furore concerning the Duke’s relationship with Epstein, which has dragged on for more than a decade, the palace’s response has been characterised by the joined-up thinking of the sovereign and her heirs.

"Their ever-closer cooperation, displayed in a 'four generations of monarchy' photograph, also featuring Prince George, to mark the turn of the decade in 2020 – was, in fact, one of the reasons Harry felt 'pushed out'."

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber spellbinds onlookers as she flaunts her toned abs in cropped top and leggings

Hailey Bieber spellbinds onlookers as she flaunts her toned abs in cropped top and leggings
Don't mess with granny: Prince William recalls squabble with Queen over wedding attire

Don't mess with granny: Prince William recalls squabble with Queen over wedding attire
How Prince Charles planned Prince Andrew's downfall over Christmas

How Prince Charles planned Prince Andrew's downfall over Christmas

Britney Spears reveals she loves sister Jamie Lynn ‘unconditionally’

Britney Spears reveals she loves sister Jamie Lynn ‘unconditionally’

How Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert helped royal family

How Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert helped royal family

Kendall Jenner responds to criticism over her choice of dress for a wedding event

Kendall Jenner responds to criticism over her choice of dress for a wedding event
Pete Davidson jokes his life is more fun than anyone else amid Kanye West’s diss

Pete Davidson jokes his life is more fun than anyone else amid Kanye West’s diss
Selena Gomez, not Pete Davidson, to host Oscars 2022

Selena Gomez, not Pete Davidson, to host Oscars 2022
Piers Morgan hits out at Prince Harry and Meghan for 'fleecing' the Queen

Piers Morgan hits out at Prince Harry and Meghan for 'fleecing' the Queen
Prince Andrew would 'scream' if maids ruined his teddy bear collection

Prince Andrew would 'scream' if maids ruined his teddy bear collection
Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image

Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image
BTS Crosswalk Concert: James Corden protects Suga from sun in latest backstage video

BTS Crosswalk Concert: James Corden protects Suga from sun in latest backstage video

Latest

view all