 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber spellbinds onlookers as she flaunts her toned abs in cropped top and leggings

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Hailey Bieber spellbinds onlookers as she flaunts her toned abs in cropped top and leggings

Hailey Bieber left onlookers in awe as she put her fit figure on display while heading to her car after attending a pilates class with pal Euphoria's Alexa Demie in West Hollywood this weekend.

Justine Bieber's sweetheart showcased her toned abs as she rocked a white cropped collared shirt with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath.

The 25-year-old supermodel styled her layered tops with a pair of blush leggings, white socks and sneakers.

Hailey Bieber spellbinds onlookers as she flaunts her toned abs in cropped top and leggings

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's pal Haile Bieber was looking smashing in blush pink leggings, crafted from sculpting fabric with an extra-high waistband and second-skin fit, and cropped white shirt.

More From Entertainment:

Don't mess with granny: Prince William recalls squabble with Queen over wedding attire

Don't mess with granny: Prince William recalls squabble with Queen over wedding attire
How Megxit helped royal family put aside 'traditional rivalries'

How Megxit helped royal family put aside 'traditional rivalries'

How Prince Charles planned Prince Andrew's downfall over Christmas

How Prince Charles planned Prince Andrew's downfall over Christmas

Britney Spears reveals she loves sister Jamie Lynn ‘unconditionally’

Britney Spears reveals she loves sister Jamie Lynn ‘unconditionally’

How Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert helped royal family

How Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert helped royal family

Kendall Jenner responds to criticism over her choice of dress for a wedding event

Kendall Jenner responds to criticism over her choice of dress for a wedding event
Pete Davidson jokes his life is more fun than anyone else amid Kanye West’s diss

Pete Davidson jokes his life is more fun than anyone else amid Kanye West’s diss
Selena Gomez, not Pete Davidson, to host Oscars 2022

Selena Gomez, not Pete Davidson, to host Oscars 2022
Piers Morgan hits out at Prince Harry and Meghan for 'fleecing' the Queen

Piers Morgan hits out at Prince Harry and Meghan for 'fleecing' the Queen
Prince Andrew would 'scream' if maids ruined his teddy bear collection

Prince Andrew would 'scream' if maids ruined his teddy bear collection
Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image

Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image
BTS Crosswalk Concert: James Corden protects Suga from sun in latest backstage video

BTS Crosswalk Concert: James Corden protects Suga from sun in latest backstage video

Latest

view all