Monday Jan 17 2022
Gigi, Bella Hadid’s father urges fans to pray for his ailing sister

Monday Jan 17, 2022

US supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid has urged the fans for prayers for his ailing sister Ghada Hadid, who is in ICU after having heart attack, covid-19 and pneumonia.

Gigi and Bella’s father took to Instagram on Monday and shared the news.

Sharing throwback photos of his elder sister, Mohamed Hadid said, “Not So happy news my eldest sister and the Family matriarch Ghada H HADID, COVID Pneumonia hospitalization and a heart attack I ask you for a prayer for this wonderful woman.”

He further said, “Tears in my eyes and praying to God that I would see these sky blue shining eyes again … may we wake tomorrow she is being watched by her momma and babba above in heaven.”

Earlier, Gigi’s cousin said, “Thank you for all the kind prayers and wishes for my Mother. We are still waiting for her to wake up from the Coma.”

